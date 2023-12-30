TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to put out a fire that ignited at an apartment building in Tamarac.

Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 64th Avenue and 62nd Street, late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find a first floor unit engulfed.

Residents were able to evacuate safely, as crews worked to put the fire out.

Fire officials said the unit above the one where the fire started is not livable, adding that an elderly person was living there.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

