PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines townhouse left a person critically injured.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 9271 NW 15th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

An elderly woman was found in the building and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters cut two holes in the roof to help ventilate the smoke and put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.