FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire at a Target store in Fort Lauderdale that, officials said, was set by shoplifters as a diversion.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze at the large retailer, located at the Coral Ridge Mall at 3200 N. Federal Highway, at around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

FLFR officials said the subjects set clothing items on fire as a diversion.

Investigators said multiple shoplifters fled the store with items.

The sprinkler system was set off, and an employee used an extinguisher to help put out the flames.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating.

