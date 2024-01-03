SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Fire Rescue arrived at the home shortly after 2 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where black smoke billowed from the mansion’s roof. Firefighters were seen on the roof as they searched for the source of the fire. Firefighters had to knock a portion of the roof down to handle the fire.

The Miami Dolphins issued a statement that reads,

“Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.” Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa released a statement in support of his teammate, saying that the most important thing is his teammate’s safety along with his family.

“That would be difficult for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now. I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good and he’s good as well. I know it’s a little cliche to say but some things like that– parts of the house– can be replaceable. I’m glad that a lot of his family members are safe,” said Tagovailoa.

At one point, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. However, more firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to knock down the fire.

Crews are currently searching the rest of the property to put out any potential hotspots. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to property records, the 7-bedroom and 8 and a half bathroom mansion was bought in 2022 for $6.9 million.

No injuries were reported.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Upon hearing the news of the fire, he left practice and was seen on video outside his home speaking with his family.

