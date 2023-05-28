DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters fought fierce flames after a fire broke out at a church in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast 40th Street and Sixth Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

Crews were able to knock the flames.

Officials believe the fire originated from a stove inside the house of worship.

No injuries were reported.

