CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Crews were able to put out the flames

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping six people who were impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

