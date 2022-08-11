OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wawa gas station under construction in Oakland Park went up in flames.

A 7News viewer shared video of the heavy smoke that billowed from the site on West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Fire rescue arrived to the scene and managed to put out the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

