POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out at two dress boutiques in a Pompano Beach building.

The fire broke out near North Andrews Avenue and Eighth Street on the roof of a bridal shop, Friday morning.

The boutiques, Alexander Couture Bridal and Emilie’s Quinces, have been busy with customers as wedding and prom season gets underway. The last thing the businesses’ owners expected was this fire.

7SkyForce hovered above the building after crews were able to get the flames under control.

Insulation in the buildings fell through the ceiling as firefighters doused the area with water.

They suspect that a malfunctioning neon sign at one of the boutiques caused the blaze.

David Alexander Ramcharen, owner and designer of Alexander Couture, received a call at around 6 a.m.

He said it will take some work to get his store to back in order, but is thankful no one’s special day was ruined.

“It was like, ‘What’s going on? Oh, my God, find clothes, find clothes.’ I just got here as quick as I could,” said Ramcharen. “We’ve already had calls from our brides. The dresses are OK, everything is fine, inventory is still good, we’re still good on everything. None of that was affected, just from the building and the outside.”

No one was hurt.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

