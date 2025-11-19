OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a home in Oakland Park when, officials said, an electrical fire ignited

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the blaze near Northeast 34th Street and Third Avenue, at around 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said crews were able to contain the fire to the breaker box, and the electrical panel was damaged.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

