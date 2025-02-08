FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a car in flames on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The burning vehicle was seen along the northbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard, at around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews were seen taking down the heavy flames and smoke.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

