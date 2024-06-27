SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck that caught on fire in Sunrise prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Sunrise Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 2499 N. University Drive, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where smoke billowed from the box truck.

Although the fire was extinguished, University Drive has been closed in both directions until crews clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

