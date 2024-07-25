DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after a boat became fully engulfed in flames off the coast of Dania Beach.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue boat arrived at the scene, more than 10 miles off the coast, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as smoked billowed from the boat.

From their boat, BSFR crews sprayed water on the charred vessel.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued the boaters. They were not hurt.

It is unclear what caused the boat to catch fire.

