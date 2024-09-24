DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat was burned to a crisp behind a home in Dania Beach.

The incident happened in a canal marina behind the home, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the charred vessel was smoldering.

No one was hurt, and the blaze did not spread to any nearby structures.

The fire may have been sparked by a propane tank aboard the boat but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

