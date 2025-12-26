FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a boat caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in a canal south of River Reach Drive, just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Video from FLFR captured the 30-feet vessel engulfed in flames from a distance.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are now investigating the cause.

