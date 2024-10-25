DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand after a boat caught fire at a Dania Beach marina that, witnesses said, sent several people to the hospital.

The incident happened near 4470 Ravenswood Road just before 5 p.m., Friday. The marina is Nautical Ventures Marina & Service Center, which is located west of Interstate 95 and just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze. They are currently working to ensure there are no hotspots.

The boat appeared to be on a trailer when it ignited.

A man said he was riding his bicyle nearby when he heard an explosion, and it almost knocked him off his bike.

7Skyforce captured an ambulance leaving the scene with a patient.

Witnesses at the scene told 7News crews have transported several people to the hospital. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

Authorities have shut down Anglers Avenue at 42nd Street, right outside marina. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not provided information on the number of people injured or the cause of the fire, as their investigation continues.

