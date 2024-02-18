WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames at an apartment building in Wilton Manors after a fire broke out, claiming the life of a pet.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a report of smoke billowing from an apartment along the 2000 block of Northeast Third Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and prevent them from spreading to other units.

Unfortunately, crews found a cat dead inside the structure.

Officials said the occupants were not home at the time the blaze sparked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

