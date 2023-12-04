FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews in Fort Lauderdale battled a blaze inside an apartment building.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a fourth-floor unit at the Ora Flagler Village complex along the 600 block of Northeast Third Avenue.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Investigators are attempting to figure out how the fire started.

