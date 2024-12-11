FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fireghters rushed to the scene after an apartment caught on fire in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened near Southwest 16th Street and Ninth Terrace, Wednesday.

According to fire rescue, a pot was left on a hot stovetop overnight and caught on fire.

The fire left behind significant damage, which left a stovetop and a microwave charred.

No injuries were reported.

