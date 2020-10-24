Crews pump standing water out of flood-stricken Dania Beach neighborhood

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are cleaning up a South Florida neighborhood that was left under water for days from this week’s rain.

Big water pumps cleared the roads in the area of Southwest 52nd Street, near 40th Avenue, in Dania Beach, Saturday.

The cleanup efforts come as a huge relief for residents who were frustrated by the flooding.

One man even bought a small pump to drain the standing water with help from family members.

