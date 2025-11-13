LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked close to a home in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a shed fire in the area of Northwest 85th Avenue and 46th Street, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured the shed fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters moved fast to prevent the blaze from spreading to the house. The shed did appear to be destroyed.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

