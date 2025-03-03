NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A fire broke out in the rear of a home near Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 30th Terrace in unincorporated Central Broward County, Sunday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the flames before they spread to the rest of the property. Officials said the damage to the home was minimal.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.