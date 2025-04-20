FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car became engulfed in flames in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near a home on Southwest 14th Street, near 22nd Avenue, at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames before they spread to any of the neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

