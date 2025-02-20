MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat units are investigating a potential hazardous situation at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar after someone reportedly started feeling ill after coming in contact with an unknown white powder.

People waiting hours for their appointments were forced to evacuate.

Teams were seen putting on hazmat suits that are meant to protect them from the suspicious substance.

7News reached out to the Miramar Police Department for more information.

