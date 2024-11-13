FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are investigating a potential hazardous materials situation at a business in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

An employee at the business, located at 201 East Las Olas Blvd., reported discovering a possible hazardous substance around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting a response from hazmat crews, FLFR said.

The business’s employees have been quarantined to their suite while hazmat teams assess the scene.

Authorities have yet to determine if the substance poses a threat.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.