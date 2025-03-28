LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a report of a potential car in a canal on the Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen investigating on the border of Lauderhill and Tamarac, where skid marks and a broken guardrail were scattered near a canal.

Two lanes have been blocked in the area.

No word on any injuries, and the circumstances surrounding this investigation are unclear.

