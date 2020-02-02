Crews install bypass line to 7th Fort Lauderdale sewage pipe break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The latest sewer leak in the sewage saga plaguing Fort Lauderdale is over, at least for now.

City officials said crews finished installing a bypass line early Sunday morning to stop the flow of raw sewage from a pipe that burst Thursday morning.

This latest break occurred at George English Park, along the 1100 block of Bayview Drive, near the Galleria Mall. This is the seventh sewer break the city has seen in less than two months.

Officials remind residents to refrain from any water-related activities in the area.

Bayview Drive remains closed between Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 11th Court.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.