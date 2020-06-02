Crews help North Lauderdale woman give birth to baby at home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews helped a woman give birth to a baby girl inside her North Lauderdale home.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the home at around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday.

The mother had planned to give birth at home, but crews had to show up to help.

She successfully gave birth to her daughter with some coaching and guidance from paramedics.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.