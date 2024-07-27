DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Davie raced to rescue a horse after it got trapped in the mud in the woods, and it took a major effort to get it out.

There was no time to horse around when Davie Fire Rescue units were called out Friday to HAPPI Farm, located at 10251 Orange Drive.

Neighbor Brett Martin described the tense situation.

“The horse was like in knee-deep mud. It was really bad. It was really scary, yeah,” he said.

Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kenneth Cox said the animal was stuck in mud and sinking.

“The horse was well-involved in some muck and trapped,” he said.

“I went in the backyard to let the dogs out, and I heard some people screaming in the woods,” said Martin.

The horse was stuck on the north side of the farm, near the neighborhood where Martin lives.

“It was really nerve-racking. The horse couldn’t get up at all, it was exhausted,” he said.

It’s unclear how the horse got stuck or how long it was trapped.

Pictures taken by Martin show the rescue, as first responders, including technical rescue teams from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Sunrise Fire Rescue, did everything they could in crucial moments, working to free the animal.

“We had some concern about the way it was entrapped, which is why we needed the technical rescue guys to come out and give us some assistance, because they have the specialized equipment and personnel with training,” said Cox.

Their efforts paid off.

“The horse is removed from the danger now and being taken care of by a veterinarian,” said Cox.

“I’m impressed the horse got out. I didn’t think it was going to make it,” said Martin.

The horse is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.