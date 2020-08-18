Crews fixing sewer break, issue water warning in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working to repair a bad break.

A 16-inch sewer line burst open in the area of Cordova Road and Southeast 15th Street, Tuesday.

Crews have turned off a valve, which isolated the break to stop the flow of discharge.

An advisory has been issued to avoid water-related activities in that area.

Officials have prohibited swimming or fishing from Southeast 13th Street to 17th Street and from Cordova to the intercoastal.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.