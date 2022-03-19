FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews have completed repairs on a broken water main in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured workers at the site along Southeast Third Avenue, near 11th Street, Saturday afternoon.

One northbound lane remained closed for hours while crews worked on the six-inch rupture.

Officials said the repairs were finished with no interruption to water service.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

