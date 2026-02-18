DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to fix a water main break that briefly shut down part of a roadway in Dania Beach, Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, just east of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near Southwest 54th Street and 40th Avenue, just before noon.

Aerial video from 7Skyforce showed water shooting out of the ground and into the air. Construction crews were seen at the site.

Hours later, officials announced that repairs had been completed.

A total of 41 residents in the area are currently under a water boil advisory. They have all been notified.

Authorities said water will be restored in a short period of time.

