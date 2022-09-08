POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a broken sewage pipe in Pompano Beach.

The rupture and leak were discovered on Wednesday in a canal on Federal Highway and Southeast Fifth Court.

Officials advise people not to swim or fish from the canals in the area.

Officials said the city’s drinking water is safe to drink and safe to use for bathing and cooking.

