Crews finish repairing water main on S. Birch Road in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale have finished repairing the water main that burst on South Birch Road Sunday.

Water service has been fully restored, but a precautionary boil water notice remains in effect.

The break at George English Park on Bayview Drive is still under repair after it ruptured last Thursday.

Crews are still waiting on materials they need to finish repairs.

While some recreational areas of the park are open, the boat ramp and parking lot are closed.

