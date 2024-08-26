WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Weston high school is in the clear after there was a gas leak.

On Friday, a carbon monoxide leak was detected in the cafeteria building of Cypress Bay High School, which sent four people to the hospital.

Officials found the source of the problem and are working to resolve it.

They will continue to monitor the building to ensure everyone’s safety.

