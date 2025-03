FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht caught fire in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.

It happened around 11a.m. at Marina on the New River near Southwest 18th Avenue and 20th Street.

Crews put out the flames before it could spread, limiting the damage.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

