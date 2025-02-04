PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire that sparked overnight in a Pembroke Park neighborhood.

The blaze broke out just before 3a.m., along Southwest 31st Avenue and Carolina Street.

Inside the warehouse, firefighters were seen spraying water on a pile of trash.

It appears the fire was contained to that section of the warehouse.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if they’re any injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.