PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a fire that swept through a Pembroke Park lithium battery warehouse.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 27th Street and Park Lane on Friday.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

