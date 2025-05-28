HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Ives Diary Road Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames but it appears the driver was able to move it to the shoulder before it caught fire.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as crews extinguished the fire and road rangers conversed with the driver.

The fire has slowed traffic for about a half-of-mile as freighters have blocked off two lanes. The HOV lanes don’t appear to be affected at this time.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and expect delays

