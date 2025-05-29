WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Drivers on Interstate 75 faced a travel delay after fierce flames engulfed a tractor trailer.

Officials have reopened the entrance ramp from Alligator Alley to I-75 southbound in Weston after extinguishing the fire.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Royal Palm Boulevard, where Broward Sheriff and Weston Fire Rescue crews were seen combating the blaze.

The ramp was closed for hours, stalling a huge line of cars.

According to authorities, the driver is uninjured and was able to safely get out.

How the fire started is currently unknown.

