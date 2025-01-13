MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Fire Rescue responded to a box truck on fire on the entrance ramp of I-75 near Miramar Parkway.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as firefighters knocked down the flames.

Crews said the driver of the truck was able to exit the truck safely and move the truck to the shoulder of the road.

All oncoming traffic was turned around.

The entrance ramp on I-75 southbound near Miramar Parkway is closed while crews investigate the cause of the fire.

