LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An RV that caught on fire on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Lauderhill has caused traffic delays.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near Commercial Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

All southbound lanes were briefly closed as firefighters battled the blaze. Currently, only one lane has reopened.

No injuries were reported.

