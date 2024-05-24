PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to extinguish a house fire that ignited in Pembroke Pines and left a man displaced, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest Second Court and 67th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames at the single-family home. Nobody was inside at the time.

7News cameras showed flames and smoke billowing from the home. The windows of the home were blown out, and fire damage could be seen.

Neighbors said a man lives in the affected home by himself.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, the resident has been displaced and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

The victim was seen talking to firefighters and walking in and out of his home with firefighters.

The homeowner was too shaken up to speak on camera to 7News. He is said to have lived in this home for many years.

A police officer told 7News that the victim lost everything he owned and doesn’t have much left.

It remains unclear what started the fire. An investigation is underway.

