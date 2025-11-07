DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders put out a boat blaze that sparked overnight in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire in the water off Southeast 12th Street and Fifth Court, early Friday morning.

Crews flooded the 50-foot sailboat with water and foam and got everything under control.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

