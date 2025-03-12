FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that erupted at a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale.

The mobile home was seen up in flames in the 600 block of Southwest 27th Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters managed to quickly clear the home and get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

The cause is now under investigation.

