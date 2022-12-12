DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Davie, sending two people to the hospital with serious burns.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside the Park City Estates along the 8600 block of 18th Court, off Pine Island Road, after they received a call about the fire just before 3 a.m., Monday.

“Upon arrival, crews were met with fierce flames in a fully involved mobile home,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Abramczyk. “Due to the quick actions of the personnel, they were able to confine the fire to the original mobile home and make sure that no further exposures were involved.”

According to Davie Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jorge Gonzalez, a couple in their 60s were inside the home in the back bedroom when the fire broke out.

The people inside suffered burns and were taken to the hospital, where they listed in serious condition.

“The front half of the residence is completely burned,” said Gonzalez. “Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from those two areas. The occupants were in their back bedroom, apparently, and managed to get out. They suffered burns to their bodies and were treated, then transferred to Broward Health Medical Center.”

Carlos Moreno, a nearby neighbor, captured video on his Ring camera of the injured woman crying out for help in Spanish as the flames flashed and smoke billowed in the background.

“She was screaming ‘help,’ just crying,” said Moreno. “Then I saw the fire; that’s when I went to my kitchen to get the fire extinguisher and try to help.”

Moreno said he grabbed two fire extinguishers and ran to the burning mobile home in an attempt to put the flames out.

“My other neighbor had a hose, but it was too late. The fire was too fast,” he said. “I couldn’t do nothing; it was too big. It started exploding everything.”

Officials said 10 units responded to the fire.

“We went into a defensive mode once we knew everyone was out of the structure and that the occupants were out,” said Gonzalez. “Then it was primarily a defensive attack. Flames and smoke were heavy enough that we were concerned that it would catch any of the trailers next to it or the exposures, so we just had multiple lines protecting the exposures and knocking down the fire.”

Fire crews were still on the scene hours after they put out the blaze to ensure no hot spots were still around and to salvage what they could.

Police officers knocked on the door of another home, and that was when those occupants were informed of the situation.

Mark and Susan Wajer live behind the mobile home that caught on fire. They said they became aware of melted siding on the corner of their home from the heat of the flames.

“When we came out our door, there were flames shooting out their side window well up, several feet in the air, but just the heat from it melted on our side,” said Susan.

The heat also melted the rearview mirror of a pickup truck parked in their driveway.

The Wajers said their main concern is that their neighbors will be OK.

“I saw her physically,” said Mark. “They were taking her from the stretcher to the hospital and still working on him inside the ambulance.”

Family members of the injured couple said they are expect to remained in the hospital for a couple of days.

Monday afternoon, firefighters returned to the mobile home because smoke was seen seeping through again.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

