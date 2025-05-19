FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue rushed to extinguish a kitchen fire inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment.

The fire broke out inside a unit on the first floor of a building near Northeast Ninth Street and 17th Terrace Monday morning.

Faint gray clouds of smoke poured out of the front door as crews entered the apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control, but there was some damage done to the unit, making it unhabitable .

Officials said no one was home at the time and no one injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

