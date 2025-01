PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines home Tuesday morning.

The fire happened just before 11 a.m., near South Heritage Circle and Northwest 217th Way.

The fire severely damaged the back patio of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.