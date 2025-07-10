PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in a Parkland neighborhood erupted in flames, prompting a swift response from fire rescue.

7Skyforce hovered above a residence by Northwest 101st Terrace and 66th Drive Thursday morning.

Video taken at the scene showed aftermath of the blaze— the homeowners charred belongings inside an open garage. Fire officials said the fire was contained to that area.

The inside of the home was not damaged.

No injuries were reported

