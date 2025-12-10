MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house in Miramar burst into flames overnight.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 22nd Court and 64th Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officias said firefighters were able to get everyone out safely and knock down the flames. No injuries have been reported.

A drone camera hovered above the charred home, where items inside were damaged and burnt.

Miramar Police officers and fire rescue cordoned off the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

