LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Lauderdale Lakes prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived at scene at 5040 Northwest 43rd Court, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where heavy smoke billowed from the single-family home.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the fire was contained to the rear shop area of the home, which had various tools for industrial work. The main portions of the home sustained minor smoke damage.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

